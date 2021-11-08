Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $190.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.61.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Qorvo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

