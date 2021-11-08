Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up about 4.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $21,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,480 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,127,000 after buying an additional 1,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after buying an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

Ross Stores stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

