Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) Insider Buys A$37,000.00 in Stock

Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) insider Stephen Dennis acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,000.00 ($26,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Get Rox Resources alerts:

About Rox Resources

Rox Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group elements. Its flagship project is the Youanmi Gold Mine located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rox Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rox Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.