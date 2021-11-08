Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 126,120 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 334,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Principal Financial Group worth $21,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,772,000 after purchasing an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,316,000 after acquiring an additional 104,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,420,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

