Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 141,402 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.65% of Haemonetics worth $21,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1,180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $74.59 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.