Royal Bank of Canada Boosts BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$5.75

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s previous close.

ERE.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.42.

Shares of ERE.UN remained flat at $C$4.44 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 47,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.17 million and a P/E ratio of 15.03. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$4.09 and a 52-week high of C$4.82.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

