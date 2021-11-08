Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to C$41.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a $29.53 target price on Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

