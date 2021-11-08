Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $51.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinterest to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.76.

NYSE PINS opened at $46.22 on Friday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $61.37.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $5,888,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,147 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,056 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 39,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,305,000 after buying an additional 97,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

