Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $158.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WING. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING stock opened at $166.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 125.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1,351.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 50.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in Wingstop by 8.7% in the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 281,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,860,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.