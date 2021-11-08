Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,662 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $22,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,859,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 127,740 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,155,000 after acquiring an additional 349,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

BEN stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.