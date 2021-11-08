Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 365.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 788,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,244 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $21,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,629,000 after purchasing an additional 196,983 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,507,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after purchasing an additional 444,854 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,452,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 84,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,228,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $27.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

