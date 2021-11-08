Royal Bank of Canada Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$17.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.

AETUF opened at $10.31 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

