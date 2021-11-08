Royal Bank of Canada Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$25.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POU. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.18.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$23.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.15. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.45 and a 12-month high of C$23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,547 shares in the company, valued at C$273,646.90.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

