Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $75.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

JCI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.56.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.53. 18,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,150. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

