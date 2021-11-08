Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $106.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $108.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.31.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

