Royal Bank of Canada Raises ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $425.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $354.78.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $406.69 on Friday. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.