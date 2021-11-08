Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.51% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $20,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPBI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.31. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

