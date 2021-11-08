Royal Bank of Canada Sells 141,551 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 141,551 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PVH were worth $21,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $122.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $109.31. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

