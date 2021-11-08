Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.16 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 18.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

