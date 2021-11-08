Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Set at $136.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

RGLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.03.

RGLD opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.17. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

