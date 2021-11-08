Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Trading Down 3.2%

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.46 and last traded at $101.76. Approximately 2,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 405,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.16.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average is $112.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 63.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 21.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 11,371.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 91.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

