RumbleON (RMBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RumbleON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 38.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RumbleON stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 283.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of RumbleON worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

