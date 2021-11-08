Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RUS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.86.

TSE:RUS traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$35.68. 189,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.12. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$18.84 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$979.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2.4500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,811.36. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total value of C$346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,465,000. Insiders sold a total of 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186 in the last ninety days.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

