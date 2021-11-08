Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RUS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.86.
TSE:RUS traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$35.68. 189,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.12. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$18.84 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.80.
In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,811.36. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total value of C$346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,465,000. Insiders sold a total of 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186 in the last ninety days.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
