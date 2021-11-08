S. R. Schill & Associates Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,391,109. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

