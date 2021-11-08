S. R. Schill & Associates Invests $365,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.19. 206,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,896,616. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

