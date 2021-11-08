S. R. Schill & Associates Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 34.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Tesla were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $35.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,186.90. The company had a trading volume of 804,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,568,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.11, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $850.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $724.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.03 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total value of $28,541,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,847 shares of company stock valued at $192,598,477. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $750.07.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.