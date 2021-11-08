SAFE DEAL Market Capitalization Tops $2.64 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $2.68 or 0.00004091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $419,558.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00080617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00085675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00095969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,530.94 or 0.99934646 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,693.27 or 0.07157234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00021143 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,019,433 coins and its circulating supply is 982,575 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars.

