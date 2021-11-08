SafeCoin Price Hits $1.11 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $30.65 million and approximately $36,663.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,991.69 or 1.00061416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00055094 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.95 or 0.00536689 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.69 or 0.00307336 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.00164016 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00013853 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001403 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001873 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

