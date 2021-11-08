SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $155,214.77 and approximately $591.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00085661 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001037 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000597 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001055 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,732,862 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

