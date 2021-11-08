SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.28 Million

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. SafeMoon Inu has a total market cap of $44.56 million and $1.28 million worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 50.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00080509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00085548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00096777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,315.20 or 0.99938256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.63 or 0.07152614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00021249 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

