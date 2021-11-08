Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday.

SAFRY stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. 219,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Safran has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

