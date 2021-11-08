Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $50.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.80.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

