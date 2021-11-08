Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after buying an additional 901,788 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after buying an additional 728,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,301,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.45. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.12.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

