Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,227 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K stock opened at $62.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

