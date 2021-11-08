Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $81.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $71.36 and a 1 year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

