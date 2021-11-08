Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 98,655.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $786,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,628,000 after acquiring an additional 117,112 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after acquiring an additional 234,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 555.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 40,137 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $188.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.90. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

