Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,429,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $285,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

