Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Schneider National by 18.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Schneider National by 50.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SNDR shares. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.26 on Monday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

