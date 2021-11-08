Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,700 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of nCino by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,680 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $89,761,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCNO opened at $76.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -146.94 and a beta of 0.98. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair started coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,720,798.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,405,604.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,214 shares of company stock worth $14,529,809 over the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

