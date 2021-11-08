Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,200 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,320 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after buying an additional 1,386,730 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after buying an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after buying an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after buying an additional 783,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $35.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -350.06 and a beta of 1.81. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,372,014.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,482.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,203 shares of company stock worth $8,840,763. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

