Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $658,000 Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFFN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,010,000 after buying an additional 328,929 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after buying an additional 138,655 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $12.43 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.