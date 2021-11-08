Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,382 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after acquiring an additional 454,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after buying an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 68.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,557,000 after buying an additional 326,003 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after buying an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 61.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $85,096,000 after buying an additional 231,702 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $89.20 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.07 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.39.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.