Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $643,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after buying an additional 2,781,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in CF Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,915,000 after buying an additional 666,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,891,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.12.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $59.20 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

