Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after purchasing an additional 293,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 170.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270,363 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,475.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 241,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,357,000 after purchasing an additional 225,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 31.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,769,000 after purchasing an additional 122,511 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX opened at $114.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $59.39 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,858 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.