Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $708,000 Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 53.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Saia by 20.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 103.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 122,048 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.57.

SAIA stock opened at $342.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.86 and a fifty-two week high of $359.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Saia’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

