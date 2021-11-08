Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of O stock opened at $71.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.