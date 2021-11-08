Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Bought by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $35,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHK. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $46.72.

