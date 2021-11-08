Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.59 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89.

