Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Clearshares LLC

Clearshares LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,708,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.41. 27,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $63.91.

