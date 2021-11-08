Scientific Games (SGMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Scientific Games to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Scientific Games to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $81.75 on Monday. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

