Scientific Games (SGMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Scientific Games to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Scientific Games to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $81.75 on Monday. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
